Top Vatican Diplomat to Begin Armenia Visit on Saturday - Yerevan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Vatican Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Gallagher is expected to begin his two-day visit to Armenia on Saturday, the Armenian Foreign Ministry's press service said on Friday.

"Holy See Secretary for Relations with States Paul Richard Gallagher will pay an official visit to Armenia from November 9-10," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that on Saturday, Gallagher will hold a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, after which they will issue a press statement.

The Holy See secretary is also expected to meet with the country's leadership and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.