Top Venezuelan Diplomat Denies Asking Lavrov for Russian Military Aid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Top Venezuelan diplomat Jorge Arreaza said Thursday he had not asked for Russia's military assistance at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Of course, not," he told Rossiya 24 television channel.

Arreaza and Lavrov met in Moscow on Wednesday. The Venezuelan diplomat admitted they had discussed military ties and other forms of partnership and agreed to keep the cooperation going.