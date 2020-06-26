UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Venezuelan Diplomat Denies Asking Lavrov For Russian Military Aid

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 12:50 AM

Top Venezuelan Diplomat Denies Asking Lavrov for Russian Military Aid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Top Venezuelan diplomat Jorge Arreaza said Thursday he had not asked for Russia's military assistance at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Of course, not," he told Rossiya 24 television channel.

Arreaza and Lavrov met in Moscow on Wednesday. The Venezuelan diplomat admitted they had discussed military ties and other forms of partnership and agreed to keep the cooperation going.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia TV Top

Recent Stories

UAE Government: commercial centres, restaurants al ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s economic sectors operations to return ..

1 hour ago

Central Bank withdraws AED34.15 bn of surplus liqu ..

1 hour ago

Dubai launches Food Security Dashboard

1 hour ago

UAE to provide $50 million to support Sudan&#039;s ..

1 hour ago

Iraqi officials commend UAE&#039;s medical aid

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.