Top Vietnamese Diplomat Says Hanoi Prioritizes Cooperation With Russia In Foreign Policy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Russia has always been a strategic priority in Hanoi's foreign policy, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said on Tuesday.

The diplomat is currently on an official visit to Russia ” the first country he is visiting as Vietnam's foreign minister. The five-day trip started on Friday.

"Since the 13th Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, we have consistently pursued an independent foreign policy with an emphasis on multilateral and multi-vector diplomacy, with Russia always being a strategically important priority for Vietnam," the official said ahead of a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The two countries have no strategic differences and enjoy a very high level of trust, the top diplomat noted.

"There are very important areas of cooperation. Especially with regard to Vietnam's security and development, where we do not cooperate with other countries, but only with Russia," the minister said.

In addition to maintaining a very solid foundation of friendship between the countries, Russia and Vietnam need to update areas of cooperation to develop a comprehensive strategic partnership, he said.

Lavrov, in turn, said the two nations cooperate very closely in the international arena, including the Asia-Pacific region, where Vietnam is one of Russia's key partners, as well as in UN activities.

