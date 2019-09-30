UrduPoint.com
Topol-M Missile Fired From Plesetsk During Missile Firing Practice Hits Target - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 05:26 PM

A Topol-M intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), fired from the Plesetsk space center during a missile firing practice, successfully hit a target in Kamchatka, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) A Topol-M intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), fired from the Plesetsk space center during a missile firing practice, successfully hit a target in Kamchatka, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Monday.

"On September 30, a silo-based solid-propellant Topol-M ICBM was launched from the Plesetsk state space center as part of a missile firing practice. The launch aimed to confirm the flight characteristics of the missile system. The targets were hit, the tasks were completed in full," the ministry said, adding that the warhead equivalent arrived at a given point on the Kamchatka Peninsula.

"Once again, the launch confirmed the technical readiness of the Topol-M ICBMs, which are on combat duty in the Strategic Missile Forces," it said.

