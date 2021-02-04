Torch bearing demo staged to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day with fabulous zest.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR AJK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Torch bearing demonstration was staged at Central Shaheed Chowk in Mirpur AJK tonight to pay glorious tributes to Kashmiri martyrs for laying down the supreme sacrifices of their precious lives for the noble cause of the liberation of the motherland from Indian Illegal Occupation.

The ceremony was hosted by the state run National Events Organizing Committee comprising of various representative organizations of the local civil society, social and political organizations and the city elite forums headed by Deputy Commissioner/Chairman of the organization Raja Tahir Mumtaz and the Vice Chairmen ADC(G) Ch. Haq Nawaz and Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Munir Qureshi with Secretary General - Senior Kashmiri Journalist Altaf Hamid Rao.

The ceremony was also aimed at to mark the nation wide Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed on February 5th, Friday, across Pakistan and the AJK to reiterate full solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir in their struggle for securing right to self determination besides to apprise the external world of the reign of state terrorism and violence on the part of the Indian Occupying Forces for last over 74 years in general and the Black Day of August 5th, 2019, when Indian Modi-led fascist regime exercised sinister act of scrapping special status of the internationally acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir state through abrogating Article-370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution defying all international norms and commitments, especially the UN resolutions on Kashmir issue.