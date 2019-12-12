Tories Look Set for General Election Win, But 1 in 4 Voters Could Change Mind - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Boris Johnson looks to be on course for a historic general election victory and a majority in the House of Commons, an exclusive poll commissioned by the Evening Standard newspaper revealed on Thursday, although a significant portion of opposition voters could still change their mind at polling booths across the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Boris Johnson looks to be on course for a historic general election victory and a majority in the House of Commons, an exclusive poll commissioned by the Evening Standard newspaper revealed on Thursday, although a significant portion of opposition voters could still change their mind at polling booths across the country.

According to the poll, conducted by Ipsos MORI, the Conservatives are predicted to receive 44 percent of the overall vote share in Thursday's general election and hold an 11-point lead over Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party. This result would be the biggest percentage of votes received by the Conservative Party since 1979.

"Labour has squeezed the Liberal Democrat vote share over the course of the campaign, but our final poll suggests this has not been enough to prevent the Conservatives scenting victory," Ipsos MORI's Head of Political Research Gideon Skinner remarked in a statement published on the pollster's website.

Crucially, the poll revealed that 23 percent of voters could potentially change their mind at the polling booth. Indecision is most common among Liberal Democrat supporters, as 41 percent of those surveyed said they could vote for a different party.

There have been numerous initiatives, such as the GetVoting platform, that are being used by opposition party supporters to vote tactically in order to block Boris Johnson's path to power. The Liberal Democrats are predicted to receive 12 percent of the vote share.

"The number of people who said they might still change their mind is slightly higher than in 2017, with potential for more switching between Labour and the Liberal Democrats," Skinner stated.

As with previous elections, Labour continues to retain the support of those aged 18-34 and holds a 26-point lead among this demographic. The Conservatives hold a 37-point lead among those aged 65 and over, the poll revealed.

The latest figures come from a survey of 2,213 adults across the United Kingdom. Respondents were interviewed by telephone from December 9-11.

The Conservative Party has held a consistent lead in the polls throughout the election campaign, although a late Labour surge could potentially leave the UK with another hung parliament. According to YouGov's MRP polls, which survey over 100,000 people and map vote share to Constituencies, the Conservative's Party projected majority in the House of Commons has halved between November 28 and December 11.