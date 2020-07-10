Tories Maintain 10-Point Lead Over Labour - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The Conservative Party has remained 10 percentage points ahead of the Labour after the opposition under Keir Starmer briefly narrowed the gap, a poll published Friday has showed.

Asked about their voting intention if a general election were held this week, 46 percent of those surveyed by Times and YouGov from July 8-9 said they would vote for Tories.

"After an initial period of excitement where Labour narrowed the gap from 20 points to just six in the space of three weeks, the Tory lead climbed back slightly to 8-10 points and has stayed at about this level ever since," the survey said.

Thirty-six percent said they would vote for the Labour Party, which replaced Jeremy Corbyn as its leader in April following a dismal outcome in the December 2019 general election. The next vote is not due before May 2024.