UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tories Maintain 10-Point Lead Over Labour - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

Tories Maintain 10-Point Lead Over Labour - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The Conservative Party has remained 10 percentage points ahead of the Labour after the opposition under Keir Starmer briefly narrowed the gap, a poll published Friday has showed.

Asked about their voting intention if a general election were held this week, 46 percent of those surveyed by Times and YouGov from July 8-9 said they would vote for Tories.

"After an initial period of excitement where Labour narrowed the gap from 20 points to just six in the space of three weeks, the Tory lead climbed back slightly to 8-10 points and has stayed at about this level ever since," the survey said.

Thirty-six percent said they would vote for the Labour Party, which replaced Jeremy Corbyn as its leader in April following a dismal outcome in the December 2019 general election. The next vote is not due before May 2024.

Related Topics

Vote Lead April May July December 2019 From Election 2018 Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

23 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

3 hours ago

Unplanned population increase creates multiple cha ..

15 minutes ago

UN Human Rights Chief Warns Situation in Lebanon S ..

15 minutes ago

Erdogan Signs Decree Converting Hagia Sophia in Is ..

15 minutes ago

German Gov't Experts Claim Messenger App Telegram ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.