Tories To Get From 358 To 368 Out Of 650 Seats In Parliament After Election - Forecast

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 08:40 AM

Tories to Get From 358 to 368 Out of 650 Seats in Parliament After Election - Forecast

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The UK Conservative Party will gain from 358 to 368 out of 650 seats in the House of Commons, a forecast of the Sky news broadcaster said on Friday.

The Labour Party can count on 192-202 seats, according to the forecast.

The figures confirm the results of the earlier exit poll, which showed that the Conservatives may count on an absolute majority of seats in the House of Commons.

