Torino fail to regain Serie A top spot, Roma edge Venezia

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Torino's disappointing week ended on a suitably downbeat note as they failed to regain top spot in Serie A slipping to their first league defeat of the season, beaten 3-2 at home by Lazio on Sunday.

Having gone top of Serie A last weekend for the first time since February, 1977, Torino lost to Empoli the Italian Cup before missing the chance to regain first place against Lazio.

Juventus on 12 points top a tightly-congested table, after they thrashed Genoa 3-0 on Saturday, with AC Milan, Inter Milan and Torino a point behind.

Napoli can go top later on Sunday if the 2023 champions beat Monza at home.

Torino and Lazio's five-goal bonanza was followed by two entertaining and action packed mid afternoon encounters.

Roma's directors and new coach Ivan Juric will hope the come-from-behind 2-1 home win over lowly Venezia will diminish the fans fury at the firing of icon Daniele De Rossi.

There was clearly still some anger as the fans at one end of the ground remained silent for the opening 15 minutes. They found their voices to boo the team off at half-time trailing 1-0.

Goals by Bryan Cristante -- which took a mighty deflection -- and a late effort from Niccolo Pisilli calmed the febrile atmosphere somewhat.

A brace from Patrick Cutrone inspired Como -- managed by former Arsenal and Spain star Cesc Fabregas -- to a second successive victory, beating 10-man Verona 3-2.

Torino were always off the pace as Lazio took the lead in the eighth minute, former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi striking from just inside the penalty box.

- 'Really angry' -

Guendouzi's goal was well set up by in-form on-loan Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares, who has turned into a provider for his teammates.

It was his fourth assist of the campaign.

The visitors doubled their lead on the hour, Boulaye Dia sweeping the ball home.

Torino coach Paolo Vanoli's decision to bring on Che Adams to add some zest to the attack paid off as the Scottish international reduced the deficit seven minutes later for his third goal in three matches.

Vanoli's frustration got the better of him and he was dismissed from the touchline for dissent in the 74th minute.

His mood darkened as Lazio substitute Tijjani Noslin knocked in their third, just half a minute after coming on, in the 89th minute.

Saul Coco scored a consolation goal in time added on with a fine volley.

"I was really angry at our first half performance," said Vanoli.

"We played better after the break.

"It is a shame as when we play like we did in the second half we can cause trouble for anyone."

Juventus owe their place at the top to Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, who rediscovered his form with a double in their victory over Genoa.

He had struggled for form in the early weeks of the season, only netting in one of his previous six Juventus appearances.

"People talk, say that you're the best when you score goals and a flop when you don't. I do my talking on the pitch," said Vlahovic to DAZN.

"I know very well that there is a lot expected of me and I am not running away from that."

Inter bounced back from their defeat in the Milan derby with a 3-2 win over Udinese with Argentinian striker Lautaro Martinez scoring a brace.

Before Saturday, last season's Serie A top scorer had not scored since netting the winner for his country in the Copa America final in July.