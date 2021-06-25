Tornado Devastates 4 Villages in Czech Republic, Some 150 People Injured - Doctors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) A tornado has devastated four villages in the southeastern part of the Czech Republic, leaving around 150 people injured and possibly some more dead, a representative of the ambulance services Gedwika Kropackova said.

The disaster took place on Thursday not far from the border with Austria and Slovakia.

"The tornado has devastated major parts of the villages of Luzice, Hrusky, Moravska Nova Ves, some parts of the Mikulcice village and the town of Hodonin. Some 150 people have sustained various injuries. There are likely to be some victims because many people are trapped under the debris of their houses," Kropackova said on late Thursday.

She added that doctors and firefighters from Austria and Slovakia are assisting the Czech counterparts, the Czech army is also involved in the search and rescue operation.