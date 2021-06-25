UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tornado Devastates 4 Villages In Czech Republic, Some 150 People Injured - Doctors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 02:30 AM

Tornado Devastates 4 Villages in Czech Republic, Some 150 People Injured - Doctors

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) A tornado has devastated four villages in the southeastern part of the Czech Republic, leaving around 150 people injured and possibly some more dead, a representative of the ambulance services Gedwika Kropackova said.

The disaster took place on Thursday not far from the border with Austria and Slovakia.

"The tornado has devastated major parts of the villages of Luzice, Hrusky, Moravska Nova Ves, some parts of the Mikulcice village and the town of Hodonin. Some 150 people have sustained various injuries. There are likely to be some victims because many people are trapped under the debris of their houses," Kropackova said on late Thursday.

She added that doctors and firefighters from Austria and Slovakia are assisting the Czech counterparts, the Czech army is also involved in the search and rescue operation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Army Austria Czech Republic Slovakia Border From

Recent Stories

Humid, cloudy weather expected to continue for com ..

32 minutes ago

MoHAP, EHS conclude participation at Arab Health 2 ..

2 hours ago

Launch of Russian Flights to Egypt's Resorts May H ..

2 hours ago

US-Iran JCPOA Talks to Resume Soon, 'Serious Diffe ..

2 hours ago

DC inaugurates 58th corona vaccination center

2 hours ago

Biden Says Democrats Struck Infrastructure Deal Wi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.