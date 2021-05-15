BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) Six people have died and 218 have been injured as a result of a tornado in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the province of Hubei, the city emergencies service said on Saturday.

The disaster hit the Caidian District at about 12:40 GMT on Friday.

Another tornado struck the town of Shengze in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu, leaving one person dead and 21 injured.