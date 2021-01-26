UrduPoint.com
Tornado Leaves One Dead, Several Injured In Alabama

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 04:06 PM

Tornado leaves one dead, several injured in Alabama

A tornado has left one person dead and several people critically injured in Alabama, US media said Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :A tornado has left one person dead and several people critically injured in Alabama, US media said Tuesday.

The storm, which hit the town of Fultondale in Jefferson County late Monday, caused "significant damage," the National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted.

One person has died and at least five people have been hospitalized with critical injuries, Fultondale Police Chief D.P. Smith told local news media AL.com.

"It looks like a bomb went off," local pastor's son Sam Moerbe, 18, told the outlet.

Smith said he understood that the individual died after a tree collapsed on their home as they sheltered in the basement.

Pictures on social media showed homes and buildings reduced to splinters, wrecked cars and blocked roads.

