UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tornadoes Bring Death, Destruction In Southern US

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:21 PM

Tornadoes bring death, destruction in southern US

Tornadoes ripped through the southern United States, killing at least 11 people in Mississippi and leaving behind splintered buildings and downed powerlines, officials said Monday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Tornadoes ripped through the southern United States, killing at least 11 people in Mississippi and leaving behind splintered buildings and downed powerlines, officials said Monday.

Twisters caused catastrophic damage in some places Easter Sunday as powerful storms moved through a region stretching from Texas to Georgia, prompting the National Weather Service to issue its highest level of tornado alert.

Images from the region showed lines of smashed, roofless houses where tornadoes had blasted through.

Aircraft parked at a regional airport in Monroe, Louisiana were piled on top of each other.

Related Topics

Weather Alert Monroe Georgia United States Sunday From Top Airport

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Cases in Greece Increase to 2,145, Death ..

4 minutes ago

New York governor says worst of pandemic 'is over' ..

4 minutes ago

Govt distributes Rs 28.5 bn in 5 days : Asad Umar ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister urges Overseas Pakistanis to help c ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 10 Times Deadlier Than Swine Flu Outbreak ..

8 minutes ago

One COVID-19 patient dies in Tando Muhammad Khan

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.