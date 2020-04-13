Tornadoes bring death, destruction in southern US

Tornadoes ripped through the southern United States, killing at least 11 people in Mississippi and leaving behind splintered buildings and downed powerlines, officials said Monday

Twisters caused catastrophic damage in some places Easter Sunday as powerful storms moved through a region stretching from Texas to Georgia, prompting the National Weather Service to issue its highest level of tornado alert.

Images from the region showed lines of smashed, roofless houses where tornadoes had blasted through.

Aircraft parked at a regional airport in Monroe, Louisiana were piled on top of each other.