Open Menu

Tornadoes Kill Six In Southeastern US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Tornadoes kill six in southeastern US

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Tornadoes tore through the US state of Tennessee on Saturday, leaving at least six people dead, damaging homes and causing blackouts, authorities said.

Three people died in a suburb of Nashville, the southeastern state's capital, while photos posted by the city's Office of Emergency Management showed downed trees and collapsed homes.

"Unfortunately we can confirm there are three fatalities as a result of the severe weather on Nesbitt Lane," the office wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

In the city of Clarksville about 40 miles (65 kilometers) away, two adults and one child were killed by a tornado, according to a statement from the Montgomery County government.

"Additionally, 23 people have been treated at the hospital," it said.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Twitter Died Clarksville Montgomery Nashville From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

5 hours ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

14 hours ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

14 hours ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

15 hours ago
 Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

15 hours ago
Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

15 hours ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

15 hours ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

15 hours ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

15 hours ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

15 hours ago
 PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

15 hours ago

More Stories From World