UrduPoint.com

Tornadoes Leave At Least 11 Dead, Dozens Injured In US South, Midwest - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Tornadoes Leave at Least 11 Dead, Dozens Injured in US South, Midwest - Reports

Tornadoes and severe winds that swept across parts of the US South and Midwest on Friday night left at least 11 people dead and dozens injured, US media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) Tornadoes and severe winds that swept across parts of the US South and Midwest on Friday night left at least 11 people dead and dozens injured, US media reported.

Destruction and casualties were reported in multiple states, including Arkansas, Mississippi, Iowa, Tennessee, Illinois and Wisconsin, the USA Today news outlet reported. The National Weather Service said that over 28 million people were under a tornado watch on Friday.

Of the 11 people who have died, five were reported in Arkansas, with three deaths in Indiana, one in Illinois, one in Alabama and one in Mississippi, the news outlet said.

As of Saturday morning, over 200,000 households were without power in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and several other states, according to the PowerOutage.us web portal.

Earlier in the day, media reported that a tornado hit Little Rock, the capital of Arkansas and the state's most populated city, severely damaging and destroying many houses. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency and deployed the National Guard, pledging to spare no effort to restore the state.

Related Topics

USA Injured Dead Weather Governor Died Little Rock Media Million

Recent Stories

PESD rescues 135,960 victims in March

PESD rescues 135,960 victims in March

42 seconds ago
 Erdogan Approves Parliament's Ratification of Finl ..

Erdogan Approves Parliament's Ratification of Finland's Bid to Join NATO - Decre ..

44 seconds ago
 Minority and Human Rights Activist, Haroon Sarab D ..

Minority and Human Rights Activist, Haroon Sarab Diyal leader urges effective s ..

4 minutes ago
 Role of Red Crescent in health sector commendable: ..

Role of Red Crescent in health sector commendable: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Te ..

4 minutes ago
 Condolence meeting held at Information Office Lark ..

Condolence meeting held at Information Office Larkana

13 minutes ago
 Moin ul Haque presents credentials to Mongolian Pr ..

Moin ul Haque presents credentials to Mongolian President as non resident ambass ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.