Tornadoes Leave Over 200,000 People Without Electricity In Texas - Tracker

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Tornadoes Leave Over 200,000 People Without Electricity in Texas - Tracker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) More than 200,000 consumers have been left without electricity in the US state of Texas due to tornadoes, according to data from the monitoring service PowerOutage.us.

As of 11:40 p.m. local time on Thursday (05:40 GMT on Friday), a total of 206,676 customers experienced power outages, the data showed.

Meteorologists linked the natural hazard to the same that caused heavy snow in the western state of California in February.

Bad weather conditions also led to the cancellation of up to 462 flights in Texas on Thursday night, according to FlightAware data.

