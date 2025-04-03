Tornadoes, thunderstorms sweep through central, Southern United States

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Several tornadoes swept through large areas of the central and southern United States, destroying homes and knocking down power lines and trees.

The National Weather Service reported at least 15 tornadoes in four states as of Wednesday evening, while local officials said eight people were injured across Kentucky and Arkansas, and one of them is in critical condition.

It also issued warnings of floods and tornadoes in parts of Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Oklahoma, stressing that the risks persist early Thursday morning, and severe storms are expected to sweep the country for several days.