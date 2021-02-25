UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Toronto Cancels Outdoor Events To July 1 Over Pandemic - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:10 AM

Toronto Cancels Outdoor Events to July 1 Over Pandemic - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The city of Toronto is extending its cancellation for all outdoor events for more than four months up to the beginning of July because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the municipal government announced in a news release.

"To slow the spread of COVID-19, the City of Toronto is extending the cancellation of in-person City-led and City-permitted major outdoor events to July 1, including Canada Day parades, festivals and fireworks," the release stated on Wednesday.

The announcement also covers festivals and other large, in-person gatherings held at outdoor sites managed by the city government or other public locations, such as roads, parks and civic squares, the release explained.

The decision was made in consultation with Toronto's Medical Officer of Health, the City's Emergency Operations Center, Toronto Police Service and major event organizers, the release added.

Related Topics

Police Canada Toronto July Event All Government

Recent Stories

Hamriyah Free Zone signs investment agreement with ..

5 hours ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure joins &#039; ..

5 hours ago

Bennett edges sprint to take fourth stage of UAE T ..

6 hours ago

Biden to review key supply chains after semiconduc ..

5 hours ago

US, Israel Reconvene Strategic Working Group on Ir ..

5 hours ago

Biden Nominee for CIA Director Says Underestimatin ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.