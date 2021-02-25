Toronto Cancels Outdoor Events to July 1 Over Pandemic - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The city of Toronto is extending its cancellation for all outdoor events for more than four months up to the beginning of July because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the municipal government announced in a news release.

"To slow the spread of COVID-19, the City of Toronto is extending the cancellation of in-person City-led and City-permitted major outdoor events to July 1, including Canada Day parades, festivals and fireworks," the release stated on Wednesday.

The announcement also covers festivals and other large, in-person gatherings held at outdoor sites managed by the city government or other public locations, such as roads, parks and civic squares, the release explained.

The decision was made in consultation with Toronto's Medical Officer of Health, the City's Emergency Operations Center, Toronto Police Service and major event organizers, the release added.