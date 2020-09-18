Toronto, Ottawa Residents Face $7,600 Fine for Large Parties - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Some residents in the Canadian province of Ontario face a $7,600 for hosting large private gatherings, including parties, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the provincial government said in statement.

The measure will apply to residents in Toronto, the adjacent Peel Region and the City of Ottawa, according to the statement.

"While most Ontarians are following provincial orders and public health guidelines, those caught breaking the rules will now face stiffer penalties. We are taking stronger action by setting a minimum fine of $10,000 [$7,600 USD] for people who organize gatherings in private residences that violate social gathering restrictions and recklessly put others at risk," Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said in the statement on Thursday.

As part of the measures, the number of people who can gather indoors is being reduced to 10 from 50 and to 25 people from 100 in outdoor settings.

The move comes as Canada's number of novel coronavirus infections steadily climbs. Earlier in the day, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said that the national spike in cases - at least a quarter of which can be traced to the three municipalities - could jeopardize the country's ability to keep the spread of the pandemic at "manageable levels."

As of Thursday, the number of novel coronavirus cases in Canada has surpassed 140,000 with 9,199 virus-related deaths, government data revealed.