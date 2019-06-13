UrduPoint.com
Toronto Symphony's 'Jurassic Park' Revs Up Raptors Fans

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 10:45 PM

The Toronto Symphony Orchestra, swept up in a Canada-wide frenzy over the prospect of the Raptors winning their first NBA championship Thursday, sounded the charge with a rendering of the "Jurassic Park" movie soundtrack

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The Toronto Symphony Orchestra, swept up in a Canada-wide frenzy over the prospect of the Raptors winning their first NBA championship Thursday, sounded the charge with a rendering of the "Jurassic Park" movie soundtrack.

A fan-zone outside the Toronto team's home arena, unofficially dubbed "Jurassic Park," has attracted scores of fans to watch the series on massive outdoor screens.

Picking up on the theme, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra's principle pops conductor Steven Reineke led a performance of the music from Steven Spielberg's 1993 science-fiction adventure film before the second set of a matinee show on Wednesday.

"As you can see, we've caught Raptors fever," announced Reineke to the audience after putting on a bright red Raptors jersey.

In a break from protocal, he also encouraged the crowd to record the performance on their smartphones. Those clips have been widely circulated in media and online social networks.

In the video, the musicians also sporting Raptors jerseys and the audience can be heard erupting in a "Let's go Raptors" chant at the end.

The Raptors have a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven championship series against the Golden State Warriors, who are seeking their third consecutive NBA crown and fourth in five seasons.

Game six is scheduled for Thursday evening in Oakland, California.

More Stories From World

