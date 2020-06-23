Toronto to Begin Next Step of Reopening on Wednesday - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Canada's largest city, Toronto, and an adjacent municipality will enter the second stage of the province's three-step reopening plan on Wednesday, the government of Ontario said in a statement.

"Toronto Public Health and Peel Public Health will enter Stage 2 on Wednesday, June 24," the statement said on Monday.

As part of the gradual reopening plan, personal care services, shopping malls and community centers will be eligible to reopen beginning on Wednesday.

Only the Windsor-Essex area, beset by continuing outbreaks of the novel coronavirus among temporary foreign workers on farms and other agricultural facilities remain in the first stage.

"We will do everything we can to get our final region, Windsor-Essex, into Stage 2 as soon as possible. That's why we are ramping up testing and inspections on Ontario's farms to protect workers and keep our food supply chains strong and healthy," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said.

According to data from Ontario's public health agency, the province of has recorded 33,637 confirmed cases and 2,609 COVID-19-related fatalities as of Monday.