Toronto's First Black Police Chief Resigns Amid Calls To Defund Police - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 05:30 AM

Toronto's First Black Police Chief Resigns Amid Calls to Defund Police - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Toronto's first black police chief will step down from his post on July 31, the Toronto Police Service said in a statement.

"Today, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders announced that his last day as Chief of the Toronto Police Service will be July 31, 2020," the Toronto Police Service  said on Monday.

Saunders' abrupt resignation comes amid growing calls to defund the Toronto police force.

Activists across Canada and the United States have been calling for defunding of police departments and redirecting funds to other areas to help communities, such as education and housing.

Critics have said defunding police departments will leave ordinary citizens defenseless against criminals and crime will tremendously increase.

While the calls were spurred by the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Canadian activists have also cited ongoing anti-black and anti-indigenous racism at the hands of police north of the border as well.

However,  many of the protests have turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

