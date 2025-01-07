Torugart Port In Xinjiang Handles 150,000 Passengers In 2024
Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2025 | 05:20 PM
URUMQI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The number of inbound and outbound passengers at the Torugart Port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reached a record high of over 150,000, up 78.26 percent year on year, according to the Torugart immigration inspection station.
Meanwhile, the number of vehicles crossing the border via the port reached a historical peak of 144,500, an increase of 49.25 percent year on year.
The Torugart Port is located in Wuqia County of the Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in Xinjiang at an altitude of 3,795 meters and borders the Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan.
Currently, the main exports through the port include clothing, daily necessities, automobiles and household appliances. The Primary imports consist of sheep and cattle hides, lead ingots and coal.
