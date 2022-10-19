UrduPoint.com

Tory Committee's Vice Chair Asks For No-Confidence Vote In Truss - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2022 | 11:22 PM

Tory Committee's Vice Chair Asks for No-Confidence Vote in Truss - Reports

UK lawmaker William Wragg, the vice-chairman of the 1922 Committee group of UK Conservative Party lawmakers, wrote to committee chairman Graham Brady asking for a no-confidence vote in the party leader, Prime Minister Liz Truss, British broadcaster Sky News reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) UK lawmaker William Wragg, the vice-chairman of the 1922 Committee group of UK Conservative Party lawmakers, wrote to committee chairman Graham Brady asking for a no-confidence vote in the party leader, Prime Minister Liz Truss, British broadcaster Sky news reported on Wednesday.

According to Sky News, Wragg said in the House of Commons that he was extremely displeased with the mini-budget and the current administration's approach to the UK economy.

"I can't go and speak to my constituents, look them in the eye and say they should vote for our great party," Wragg was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

The lawmaker also said he would not vote against Labour's proposal to ban fracking, as he wished to maintain the no-confidence letter.

Ragg became the sixth Conservative MP to publicly call on Truss to resign, the report said.

The broadcaster noted that Truss canceled her scheduled visit to an electronics company earlier in the day, during which she was due to answer questions from journalists.

A Downing Street source said, as quoted by the broadcaster, that the visit was canceled due to "government business", declining to give further details.

Last week, inews reported, citing lawmakers, that nearly 100 members of the UK parliament had written letters to Brady asking for a vote of no confidence in Truss due to her failed economic policy.

Truss's government has been harshly criticized for its economic policy that proved unable to curb inflation and price hikes, as well as sparked concerns about an increase in public debt. The so-called mini-budget was presented on September 23 by then-Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, who had to step down last Friday.

After the plan's announcement, the yield on five-year UK government bonds rose to its highest level since 2008, at 4.6%, which meant a decrease in demand for debt securities. Consequently, sterling fell to an all-time low of $1.054 per pound.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that Truss' resignation would not solve the problems in the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Parliament Vote Company Visit Price United Kingdom September From Government Labour

Recent Stories

Tennis: Napoli Open ATP results

Tennis: Napoli Open ATP results

21 minutes ago
 US, Ukraine Ink Deal to Create Joint Infrastructur ..

US, Ukraine Ink Deal to Create Joint Infrastructure Task Force Focused on War-Ti ..

21 minutes ago
 Snowfall following rain drops mercury in Swat

Snowfall following rain drops mercury in Swat

21 minutes ago
 Biden Says SPR Release Not Politically Motivated, ..

Biden Says SPR Release Not Politically Motivated, It's Decision to Ensure Domest ..

21 minutes ago
 US on Track to Destroying Chemical Weapons Stockpi ..

US on Track to Destroying Chemical Weapons Stockpile by September 30, 2023 - Dip ..

28 minutes ago
 US Needs to Boost Oil Production While Keeping Com ..

US Needs to Boost Oil Production While Keeping Commitment to Clean Energy Shift ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.