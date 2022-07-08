UrduPoint.com

Tory Grandees, Scotland's Sturgeon Pressure UK PM To Leave Now

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2022 | 12:03 AM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson should leave office immediately as Britain cannot afford a drawn-out Conservative contest to replace him, former Tory leader John Major said Thursday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson should leave office immediately as Britain cannot afford a drawn-out Conservative contest to replace him, former Tory leader John Major said Thursday.

Major, prime minister from 1990 to 1997, echoed opposition parties including Labour, which said it wanted a vote of no confidence in parliament rather than letting Johnson stay on for months.

Surrendering to a cabinet revolt, the scandal-tainted Johnson announced his resignation as Conservative leader and said the timetable to elect a successor to replace him as premier would be set out next week.

It is expected to take months, with the new party leader and prime minister installed in time for the Conservatives' annual conference in early October.

Major, writing to the "1922 Committee" of Tory MPs managing the contest, said that timeline would be "unwise and may be unsustainable".

"In such a circumstance the prime minister maintains the power of patronage and, of even greater concern, the power to make decisions which will affect the lives of those within all four nations of the United Kingdom and further afield," he said.

"Some will argue that his new cabinet will restrain him. I merely note that his previous cabinet did not -- or could not -- do so." Major said Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab could be acting leader until Johnson's successor is found.

Or Tory MPs could shorten the process by electing the new leader, rather than submitting the two top contenders who emerge in runoff votes to grassroots members.

George Freeman, who quit as science minister earlier Thursday, agreed that Johnson should not hang around.

