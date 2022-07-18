UrduPoint.com

Tory Leadership Contest Exposes Split In Ruling UK Party - Expert

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2022 | 11:24 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) A heated Tory leadership debate on Sunday laid bare a rift between front-runners in the Conservative race for premiership that threatens to damage the ruling British party's image, Francis Cole, a former European Commission civil servant and author, told Sputnik.

"The Tory party members of parliament and party members has realized that the petty squabbles between the candidates to replace Boris Johnson at the head of the party and hence as prime minister will severely damage the image of the party," he said.

There are five contenders in the race but only ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak has so far secured a place in the runoff. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss finished third in the last vote and is fighting second-placed Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt for a spot on a shortlist of two.

The televised debate on Sunday night saw the candidates trade blows repeatedly, challenging one another's policies and launching personal attacks in an attempt to undermine rival bids but all they did was undermine the party, Conservatives fear.

Another debate scheduled for Tuesday night was called off, host Sky news said, after Truss and Sunak confirmed they would not take part.

The channel said Conservative lawmakers were worried about the damage the infighting was doing to the image of their party.

"The candidates have said horrible things to each other over the last weeks. Their nastiness against Boris (Johnson) is also badly appreciated in the Conservative party where Boris still has a lot of support among the rank and file," Cole said.

Sunak and Truss are expected to make the cut in the third ballot on Monday evening, which will whittle down the field of candidates to four. Cole argued that Truss was the strongest contender owing to her image as a new Margaret Thatcher. Despite her weak showing in the previous two votes, Cole said she had the articulacy and the support of most lawmakers, in addition to being a staunch Brexiteer.

"As for Sunak, he is personally very rich, and it does not go down well among party members... Sunak is also perceived by many as one of the 'traitors' who brought about the demise of Boris Johnson. It does not help him get the top job," he suggested.

