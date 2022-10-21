Tory Peer Says Truss Would Be Unable to Improve Situation in UK Even If Remained in Power

Outgoing UK Prime Minister Liz Truss wouldn't be able to improve the situation in the country even if she remained in office because she lacked enough support in the national parliament and made "increasingly wild" pledges of budget spending, Lord Richard Balfe, a Conservative member of the UK Parliament's House of Lords, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Outgoing UK Prime Minister Liz Truss wouldn't be able to improve the situation in the country even if she remained in office because she lacked enough support in the national parliament and made "increasingly wild" pledges of budget spending, Lord Richard Balfe, a Conservative member of the UK Parliament's House of Lords, told Sputnik on Friday.

"More time would have made no difference. The basic problem was that she never had the support of a majority of MP's ... The leadership election was characterized by increasingly wild pledges of government spending with no notion of how it was to be paid for. The mini-budget was seen as an un-costed ill thought-out venture which cost her a lot of credibility and of course led to the resignation of her chancellor (Kwasi Kwarteng). From then on she was doomed, it was just a matter of time," Balfe said.

Balfe expressed the hope that former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak would take over the prime minister's position, saying that a possible reelection of disgraced ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson "would be a disaster.

" He also noted that the election would be unlikely in the nearest future due to a likely "certain defeat" of the Conservatives.

"The next election is due in January 2025. Before that the government calls elections, and it is unlikely to do so if it faces certain defeat, which it would if it called an election now," Balfe opined.

The UK government has been through the loss of two prime ministers and dozens of resignations of senior government officials within last four months. On July 7, Johnson stepped down amid a series of scandals over violations of COVID-19 regulations and an appointment of Christopher Pincher, who was vetted by Johnson as deputy chief whip of the Conservatives despite accusations of sexual misconduct.

On Thursday, Truss also announced her resignation, less than two months after her appointment as leader of the Conservative Party and head of the UK government, becoming the shortest-serving prime minister in the UK history. Truss will remain in office until her successor is elected. Sunak and Johnson are two of the top contenders for the position.