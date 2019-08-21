Tory Proposal to Raise UK Pension Age Likely to Backfire at Ballot Box - NGO

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) A Conservative think tank's proposal to extend the UK retirement age to 75 is most likely to backfire at the ballot box as no one will vote for a government that expects them to work until their possible death, Jan Shortt, the secretary general of the National Pensioners Convention, told Sputnik.

The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) released a report at the weekend in which it outlined a sequence of measures to "help boost the UK economy" by a possible 182 billion Pounds ($221.5 billion) through raising the age requirement. It is currently pegged at little over 65 and is set to rise to 66 in fall 2020.

"Who is going to vote to die at their desk, or die in a factory or die in the bus they are driving, potentially? It's all very well to talk about supporting older people to stay in work but before you do that you need to have a holistic review of the population, and you need to invest in the infrastructure to keep every age group well," Shortt said.

She also argued against the claim that the measure would benefit the nation economically. She said the country ” the world's fifth or sixth largest economy depending on which report you read ” had money but also a greater inequality than it needs to be.

She claimed the the government needed to invest more in public services as a means to keeping the population healthy, something that they arguably were failing to achieve.

"If you want a stable economy and a strong, stable country then what you do need is strong and healthy workers... And we all know that your quality of life is often based on where you live, the environment you live in, your income and your ability to make yourself healthy. So you cannot say that everyone at 75 is going to be able to work. You just can't do that. It's ludicrous," she said.

The CSJ report argued that working for longer would improve the overall health of the population, claiming that "removing barriers for older people to remain in work has the potential to contribute greatly to the health of individuals and the affordability of public services."

Critics have however claimed that such proposals are unworkable after years of government cuts to both health and social care and public transportation, with Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell stating the CSJ was proposing people work "until they drop." Labour lawmaker Paul Sweeney also denounced the CSJ proposals as "despicable" given the life expectancy of UK citizens appears to now be in decline for the first time since records began in 1982.