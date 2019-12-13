Tory Victory Good News for UK, Getting Brexit Done 'Hugely Important' - Ex-EU Lawmaker

(@imziishan)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The Conservative Party's victory in the general election is a "very positive day" for the United Kingdom since it gives the country hope that Brexit will happen, Margot Parker, a former EU parliament member for the East Midlands, told Sputnik.

The snap election, held on Thursday, was called by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in hopes of gaining a working majority for his Conservative Party to break the Brexit stalemate. Results from 649 out of the country's 650 Constituencies show a comprehensive victory for the Conservative Party, which gained a majority in the House of Commons. On the other hand, the Labour Party suffered its worst election results since 1935. Jeremy Corbyn has already announced his decision to not lead the party in the next election.

"I think it's very positive. It shows that people wanted to come together, they simply wanted to move forward. They certainly believed in the message that Boris Johnson as prime minister was giving. They were tired of uncertainty. I think this is a very good result. It is good for the whole country, even if people didn't vote for the Conservatives and this majority, it is good for our country," Parker, a Brexiteer, said.

According to Parker, the Tory win is also good for the economy.

"We see that the pound has strengthened and the businesses at least will know now where they stand and would be able to move on. Get Brexit done it is hugely important. We had three and a half years just waiting around literally in a holding cab doing nothing. This is a very positive day. It is a brand-new dawn, it is a good dawn," she stated.

The former lawmaker said that people "turned out in their masses," with many Labour voters having decided to support the Tories because they acknowledged Johnson's efforts to deliver on Brexit and the hurdles created by parliament. She expressed the belief that this time, the prime minister "will do this."

The Tories, however, must also deliver on other campaign promises, such as the increase in funding for the National Health Service and other social issues to address the existing "divisions" in society, Parker said.

"I am definitely mindful that we have to do so much more to help the people that have not been helped before and that has been going on for a very long time and it has to stop. And the Tories have said that it has to stop. We will hold them to account on that because they have to do something about it," she added.

Commenting on Labour's defeat, the former lawmaker said Corbyn's vague stance on Brexit had alienated a huge part of the party's electoral base.

"Actually what he did [expressing support for a second Brexit referendum] was very damaging to democracy and I think people recognize that. He let a lot of Labour people down by his stands. And he also couldn't come to a conclusion about this. He said well, I'm not going to tell you whether I support Brexit or not. Of course, a leader has to be able to lead," she said.

The Labour leader indeed drew much criticism by saying that he would put a new Brexit deal on a referendum, failing, however, to clarify whether he would campaign in that vote for "Remain" or "Leave."