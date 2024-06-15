Open Menu

Toss Delayed In India V Canada T20 World Cup Match

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Lauderhill, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) A wet outfield caused a delay to the toss ahead of the T20 World Cup match between India and Canada at Central Broward Stadium on Saturday.

Both the scheduled games at the Florida venue have been abandoned due to rain and while the forecast for Saturday's game looks more promising there remained wet parts of the outfield needing attention.

Umpires will carry out a second inspection of the field at 11:30 am local time (1530 GMT) an hour later then the scheduled start time for the Group A game.

India have already qualified for the Super Eights stage of the competition while Canada are eliminated.

The abandonment of Friday's USA v Ireland game meant that the USA grabbed the other Group A slot for the Super Eights and Pakistan were eliminated.

Group A games conclude on Sunday with Pakistan scheduled to face Ireland, also a dead rubber with both teams already out.

