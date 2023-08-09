Open Menu

Total Aid From NATO, EU, Partners To Ukraine Exceeds $160Bln Since February 2022 - Shoigu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) The total amount of assistance from NATO, the European Union and their partners to Ukraine has exceeded $160 billion since February 2022, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"Since ... February (2022), Ukraine has received hundreds of tanks, more than 4,000 armored combat vehicles and armored vehicles, more than 1,000 field artillery pieces, as well as dozens of modern Western-made multiple launch rocket systems and anti-aircraft missile systems. The total amount of assistance from NATO, the European Union and their partners exceeded $160 billion," Shoigu said during a meeting of the board of the military department.

The US is raising stakes, seeking to supply Ukraine with weapons reaching targets at a longer range, the minister sais, adding that Washington committed a war crime by including cluster munitions prohibited by the international convention in the aid package to Ukraine.

"NATO countries are currently actively working on the issue of transferring F-16 tactical fighters to Kiev," the official added.

