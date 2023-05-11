Total Assistance to Ukraine From EU States, Organizations Amounts to Over $17Bln - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The total assistance to Ukraine from EU countries and organizations has amounted so far to 16 billion Euros ($17.5 billion) and this is not the end, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"All together member states plus European Union institutions, we should be about 16 billion euros of support to Ukraine and it is not finished," Borrell said during Q&A session at the European Defence and Security Summit.