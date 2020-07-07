Total cases surpass 700,000 mark, deaths cross 20,000 in India

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The total number of COVID-19 cases surpassed 700,000-mark in India on Tuesday, reaching 719,665, as the death toll rose to 20,160, said the latest data released by the Federal health ministry.

The ministry said 467 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides 22,252 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 20,160 and total cases to 719,665.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Tuesday, 20,160 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," said information released by the ministry.

On Monday morning the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 697,413, and the death toll 19,693.

According to ministry officials, so far 439,948 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 259,557," said the information.

India has entered Unlock 2.0 phase, though restrictions remain in full force inside the COVID-19 Containment Zones.

On Friday the country's civil aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said commercial international flights to and from India shall remain suspended until July 31.