UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total, Chevron Suspend Payments To Shareholders In Myanmar Energy Company - Statements

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 03:30 AM

Total, Chevron Suspend Payments to Shareholders in Myanmar Energy Company - Statements

*WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The energy companies Total and Chevron said in separate statements that they have decided to suspend dividend payments to the shareholders of the Myanmar state-owned MGTC company to prevent  alleged cash flows into the hands of the country's military junta.

"In light of the unstable context in Myanmar, following a joint proposal by Total and Chevron at the occasion of a shareholders' meeting  of MGTC (Moattama Gas Transportation Company Limited) held on 12th May 2021, cash distributions to the shareholders of the company have been suspended," Total said on Wednesday.

The decision to suspend the payments seeks to preclude the country's military to get any funds from the state-owned Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE), which owns 15 percent of MGTC shares.

Chevron explained in the statement that gas produced by the Yadana Project, where it holds interest, is used to supply electricity for Yangon, Myanmar's largest city with 5 million inhabitants, as well as for people in Western Thailand and turning off the power would create even more hardship for the people.

Both Total and Chevron condemned the ongoing violence in Myanmar and pledged to comply with the US sanctions regime, according to their statements.

Last week, the US Treasury imposed terror-related sanctions on three individuals and one entity located in Turkey, Syria and Iraq for their alleged connection to the military government of Myanmar.

Related Topics

Thailand Syria Electricity Turkey Iraq Company Oil Enterprise Myanmar May Gas From Government Million

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of MoU to facilit ..

2 hours ago

Foreign assets up to AED392.4 bn by end of Q1&#039 ..

3 hours ago

ADNOC raises $1.64 bn through successful combined ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed meets board of Al Etihad Credit ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches new educ ..

4 hours ago

Humpback whale found dead on beach in France

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.