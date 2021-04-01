UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total Costs Of Suez Canal Blockade By 'Ever Given' Ship May Reach $1Bln - Administration

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 02:30 AM

Total Costs of Suez Canal Blockade by 'Ever Given' Ship May Reach $1Bln - Administration

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The total costs of the Suez Canal blockade by the "Ever Given" container ship may reach some $1 billion, the head of the channel's administration said.

"We will continue the calculation, count all the funds that we have used since the incident's first day, costs of the use of tugs and dredging vessels, which worked around the clock.

This is a significant sum ... $1 billion or something like that," Osama Rabie told the Sada el-Balad broadcaster on late Wednesday.

He added that the "Ever Given" ship would not be allowed to leave the Suez Canal until the end of the investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Suez May All Billion

Recent Stories

President of Mauritania confers &#039;Medal of Com ..

2 hours ago

Football: World Cup 2022 European zone qualifying ..

2 hours ago

Lahore Chamber releases proposals for budget 2021- ..

3 hours ago

CDA removes encroachments from village Newmal

1 hour ago

US Envoy to UN Says Trying to Find Common Ground W ..

1 hour ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Lebanese President's Adviser Di ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.