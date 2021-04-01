Total Costs of Suez Canal Blockade by 'Ever Given' Ship May Reach $1Bln - Administration

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The total costs of the Suez Canal blockade by the "Ever Given" container ship may reach some $1 billion, the head of the channel's administration said.

"We will continue the calculation, count all the funds that we have used since the incident's first day, costs of the use of tugs and dredging vessels, which worked around the clock.

This is a significant sum ... $1 billion or something like that," Osama Rabie told the Sada el-Balad broadcaster on late Wednesday.

He added that the "Ever Given" ship would not be allowed to leave the Suez Canal until the end of the investigation into the incident.