Total COVID-19 Cases in Germany Rise by Over 5,000 to 113,525 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Germany since the start of the outbreak has risen by 5,323 in the preceding 24 hours to 113,525, the Robert Koch Institute announced on Friday.

A further 266 people have died in the previous 24 hours after contracting the disease, the institute reported.

The overall COVID-19 death toll in Germany now stands at 2,373.

More than 53,000 people in the country have recovered completely after contracting the coronavirus disease, the institute stated.

On Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her hopes that the Eurogroup, an informal group of eurozone finance ministers, would be able to agree on a package of suitable measures to mitigate the ongoing economic impacts of the coronavirus disease outbreak.