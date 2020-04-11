UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total COVID-19 Cases In Germany Rises By 4,133 To 117,658 - Robert Koch Institute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 11:40 AM

Total COVID-19 Cases in Germany Rises by 4,133 to 117,658 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Germany has risen by 4,133 in the preceding 24 hours to 117,658 since the start of the outbreak, the Robert Koch Institute announced on Saturday.

Over the past day, a further 171 people have died after contracting the disease, raising the overall death toll in the country to 2,544, the institute stated.

The coronavirus disease outbreak in Germany has been concentrated in the states of Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia, and Baden-Wurttemberg. More than 22,000 cases of the disease have been reported in each of these regions.

On Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged the country's population to adhere to social distancing measures designed to limit transmission during the Easter weekend.

Related Topics

German Died Germany Angela Merkel Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Death toll rises to 71 after 4793 cases in Pakista ..

6 minutes ago

OPPO Issues Advisory to its customers to fight aga ..

14 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 11 April 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police distribute facemasks, personal pr ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister of Eth ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.