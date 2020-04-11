Total COVID-19 Cases in Germany Rises by 4,133 to 117,658 - Robert Koch Institute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Germany has risen by 4,133 in the preceding 24 hours to 117,658 since the start of the outbreak, the Robert Koch Institute announced on Saturday.

Over the past day, a further 171 people have died after contracting the disease, raising the overall death toll in the country to 2,544, the institute stated.

The coronavirus disease outbreak in Germany has been concentrated in the states of Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia, and Baden-Wurttemberg. More than 22,000 cases of the disease have been reported in each of these regions.

On Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged the country's population to adhere to social distancing measures designed to limit transmission during the Easter weekend.