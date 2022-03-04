Total COVID-19 in cases in Brunei top 80,000 mark

Brunei on Friday reported 4,215 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 80,749, exceeding the 80,000 mark

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Mar 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Brunei on Friday reported 4,215 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 80,749, exceeding the 80,000 mark.

The Southeast Asian country saw its daily cases hit 4,885 on Thursday, a record high after a series of record-breaking days for COVID-19 infections. On Monday, the daily tally of new infections topped the 4,000 mark.

All the newly recorded cases were local infections, the health ministry said.According to the ministry, the country is going through its third wave of COVID-19, and the number of confirmed cases is expected to increase beyond the total reported during the second wave, with Omicron replacing Delta as the dominant variant of the virus.

As of Thursday, 55.8 percent of Brunei's population have received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 90 percent are fully vaccinated with two doses.

The COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and China's Sinopharm are those administered in Brunei.

Currently, 37,437 active cases are being treated and monitored in Brunei. So far 43,177 recoveries from COVID-19 have been reported in the country.