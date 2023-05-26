Total Crisis in Russia-US Relations Requires Management - Senior Russian Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) It is necessary to manage a total crisis in relations between Russia and the US regardless of who comes to power in Washington in 2024, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

It is necessary to deal with the management of a total crisis in Russian-US relations, regardless of who, how and when, will or will not come to power following the results of next year's elections in the United States," Ryabkov said in an interview with the International Affairs journal.