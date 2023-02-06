Total Current Death Toll From Earthquake Stands at 76 in Turkey - AFAD

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) A total of 76 earthquake-related deaths have been reported across seven provinces in Turkey, while another 440 people were injured, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) says.

"As of 6:30 a.m. (03:30 GMT on Monday), 76 people have died and 440 people were injured in seven provinces as a result of the 7.4-magnitude earthquake," AFAD said in a Monday statement.

According to AFAD, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in Kahramanmaras Province at 04:17 a.m. local time on Monday (01:17 GMT). It was felt in at least six nearby provinces (Hatay, Adana, Osmaniye, Diyarbakir, Malatya and Sanliurfa) and was followed by numerous aftershocks. Destruction and numerous fatalities have been reported across Turkey following the earthquake.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday that the highest alert level was issued in Turkey.