UrduPoint.com

Total Current Death Toll From Earthquake Stands At 76 In Turkey - AFAD

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Total Current Death Toll From Earthquake Stands at 76 in Turkey - AFAD

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) A total of 76 earthquake-related deaths have been reported across seven provinces in Turkey, while another 440 people were injured, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) says.

"As of 6:30 a.m. (03:30 GMT on Monday), 76 people have died and 440 people were injured in seven provinces as a result of the 7.4-magnitude earthquake," AFAD said in a Monday statement.

According to AFAD, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in Kahramanmaras Province at 04:17 a.m. local time on Monday (01:17 GMT). It was felt in at least six nearby provinces (Hatay, Adana, Osmaniye, Diyarbakir, Malatya and Sanliurfa) and was followed by numerous aftershocks. Destruction and numerous fatalities have been reported across Turkey following the earthquake.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday that the highest alert level was issued in Turkey.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Turkey Died Alert Kahramanmaras Malatya Hatay Diyarbakir Sanliurfa Adana

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2023

50 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th February 2023

55 minutes ago
 Xposure introduces &#039;Stage-X&#039; for creativ ..

Xposure introduces &#039;Stage-X&#039; for creative pros talks

11 hours ago
 17th Forum of UAE ambassadors, representatives of ..

17th Forum of UAE ambassadors, representatives of missions abroad begins tomorro ..

11 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi appoints Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoud ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi appoints Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi Director of Fujairah Crown P ..

12 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi issues resolution appointing Sa ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi issues resolution appointing Salem Al Zahmi advisor to Office ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.