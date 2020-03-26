UrduPoint.com
Total Deaths From COVID-19 Across Globe Exceeds 22,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 07:07 PM

The global death rate from COVID-19 surpassed 22,000 on Thursday, according to the Johns Hopkins University's database

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The global death rate from COVID-19 surpassed 22,000 on Thursday, according to the Johns Hopkins University's database.

Currently, the number stands at 22,030, with Italy having the largest number of fatalities per country, 7,503, followed by Spain and China with 4,089 and 3,291, respectively.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases across the globe is at 487,648, with 117,749 recoveries, per the database.

