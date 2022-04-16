Total Human Losses of Ukrainian Troops Exceed 23,300 - Russian Defense Ministry

The Ukrainian troops have lost more than 23,300 people over the course of Russia's special operation in the country, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) The Ukrainian troops have lost more than 23,300 people over the course of Russia's special operation in the country, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"As of today, the permanent losses are 23,367 people," Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

The spokesman said that 4,000 Ukrainian troops were eliminated in the city of Mariupol during the past day alone.