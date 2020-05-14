UrduPoint.com
'Total' Lockdown For Chile Capital After Virus Spike

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:03 AM

'Total' lockdown for Chile capital after virus spike

Chile's government decreed a mandatory total quarantine for the capital Santiago on Wednesday after a 60 percent spike in coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours

Chile's government decreed a mandatory total quarantine for the capital Santiago on Wednesday after a 60 percent spike in coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours.

"The most severe measure I must announce is a total quarantine in Greater Santiago," home to 80 percent of the country's 34,000-plus infections, Health Minister Jaime Manalich said.

Manalich said the lockdown -- including in several areas where earlier confinement measureshad been lifted -- was necessary after 2,260 new infections and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Your Thoughts and Comments

