Total Lunar Eclipse Observed Across Japan
Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2025 | 10:10 AM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) A total lunar eclipse was observed across Japan early Monday for the first time in about three years, delighting people with a rare celestial show.
A partial eclipse began around 1:30 a.m., followed by a total eclipse showing a dark red full moon that was visible from about 2:30 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. It was seen higher up in the sky in western Japan.
In front of Hiroshima's Atomic Bomb Dome, people recorded the spectacle with cameras and smartphones. Cheers broke out and camera shutters clicked when the blood moon, known for its deep red hue, appeared through a break in the clouds.
"It was cloudy but I was able to capture some nice photos so it was all worth it," said a man from nearby Higashihiroshima, though he had to go to work later in the morning.
A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, blocking the Sun's rays from directly reaching the natural satellite. The next such event visible in Japan will be on March 3, 2026, according to the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan.
