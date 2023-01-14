WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) Total number of classified documents found at separate locations linked to US President Joe Biden amounts to about 20, CBS news broadcaster reported, citing a US law enforcement official familiar with the investigation.

Around 10 documents marked classified were discovered at the Penn Biden Center, a Washington-based think tank, and included top-secret material, the highest of the three levels of document classifications in the United States, the broadcaster said, citing the official.

Other classified papers were found at Biden's residence in Wilmington, Delaware, making the total number of known documents roughly 20, CBS News said.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he concluded it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel to investigate the alleged mishandling of classified government documents from the time Biden was vice president of the United States.

The documents were discovered by Biden's personal attorneys while preparing to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Center, with a second batch of papers found later in the garage of the Biden residence in Wilmington.

Media reported that classified documents recovered from the think tank office covered topics related to Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom.

On Thursday, Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik that Republican lawmakers will investigate the matter as a serious felony, which is punishable with a prison sentence of up to 10 years