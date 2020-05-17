Total Number of Confirmed COVID19 Cases in South Korea Surpasses 11,000 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) South Korea now has a total of 11,050 confirmed coronavirus cases with 13 new cases having been registered in the past 24 hours, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

Six of the 13 new cases are local, KCDC said on Sunday. Five of them were confirmed in Seoul, where concerns over a second wave of infections have been on the rise since the start of the month, when a COVID-19-positive man visited several night clubs in the city.

The country's coronavirus death toll is 262, the same as one day ago. Over 30 more people recovered from COVID-19 in South Korea in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,888 (a rate of over 89% recoveries), according to KCDC.

On Saturday, KCDC reported 19 new cases and two new deaths from COVID-19.

A new cluster of COVID-19 emerged in South Korea at the start of this month, after a 29-year-old man, who was later diagnosed with the coronavirus, traveled from the city of Yongin, in the province of Gyeonggi, to Seoul where he visited several night clubs and bars. Over 160 of the people he had contact with have already tested positive for COVID-19.

The South Korean government has issued a new advisory to close night clubs, bars and various other recreational facilities until June 7.