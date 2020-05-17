UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total Number Of Confirmed COVID19 Cases In South Korea Surpasses 11,000 - KCDC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 08:00 AM

Total Number of Confirmed COVID19 Cases in South Korea Surpasses 11,000 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) South Korea now has a total of 11,050 confirmed coronavirus cases with 13 new cases having been registered in the past 24 hours, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

Six of the 13 new cases are local, KCDC said on Sunday. Five of them were confirmed in Seoul, where concerns over a second wave of infections have been on the rise since the start of the month, when a COVID-19-positive man visited several night clubs in the city.

The country's coronavirus death toll is 262, the same as one day ago. Over 30 more people recovered from COVID-19 in South Korea in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,888 (a rate of over 89% recoveries), according to KCDC.

On Saturday, KCDC reported 19 new cases and two new deaths from COVID-19.

A new cluster of COVID-19 emerged in South Korea at the start of this month, after a 29-year-old man, who was later diagnosed with the coronavirus, traveled from the city of Yongin, in the province of Gyeonggi, to Seoul where he visited several night clubs and bars. Over 160 of the people he had contact with have already tested positive for COVID-19.

The South Korean government has issued a new advisory to close night clubs, bars and various other recreational facilities until June 7.

Related Topics

Man Seoul Same South Korea North Korea June Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WAM participates in 1st Media Forum of OIC News Ag ..

5 hours ago

UAE distributes Eid clothes in Yemen&#039;s Shabwa

7 hours ago

News agencies can help reduce COVID-19 through cre ..

7 hours ago

MBRCH supports Community Solidarity Fund Against C ..

9 hours ago

Zimbabwe indefinitely prolongs virus lockdown

8 hours ago

Spraying disinfectants can be 'harmful', says WHO

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.