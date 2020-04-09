UrduPoint.com
Total Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Oman Rises By 38 To 457 - Health Ministry

Thu 09th April 2020

Oman has registered 38 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of those infected to 457, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Oman has registered 38 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of those infected to 457, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Ministry of Health announced the registration of 38 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the sultanate to 457 with two fatalities," the ministry said in a statement.

Health Minister Ahmed Mohammed Al-Saidi said at a press conference on Thursday that the number of recoveries from the coronavirus disease in the country had increased to 109.

Al-Saidi added that the number of COVID-19 cases was increasing, noting that the country had not yet reached the peak of the outbreak. The minister stressed the importance of preventive measures taken by Muscat to combat COVID-19.

The Gulf's other Arab countries have also published their updated coronavirus situation reports. According to official figures, Saudi Arabia has registered 2,932 cases with 41 deaths and 631 recoveries; the UAE has confirmed 2,659 cases with 12 deaths and 239 recoveries; Qatar has recorded 2,210 cases with six deaths and 178 recoveries; Bahrain has registered 823 cases with five deaths and 477 recoveries; and Kuwait has confirmed 855 cases with one death and 111 recoveries.

Most countries worldwide are taking strict measures to prevent the spread of the disease, including by suspending air traffic, imposing curfews and restricting public gatherings.

