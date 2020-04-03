UrduPoint.com
Total Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Palestine Rises By 21 To 155 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 01:44 AM

Palestine has registered 21 more coronavirus cases in the country, bringing the total number of infected to 155, the state-run WAFA news agency reported on Thursday, citing Health Ministry spokesman Kamal Shakhra

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Palestine has registered 21 more coronavirus cases in the country, bringing the total number of infected to 155, the state-run WAFA news agency reported on Thursday, citing Health Ministry spokesman Kamal Shakhra.

Shakhra said at a press briefing that twenty cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the city of Ramallah and another was registered in the southern West Bank city of Hebron.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 950,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 48,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

