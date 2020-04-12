UrduPoint.com
Total Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Uzbekistan Surpasses 790 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 11:40 AM

Total Number of COVID-19 Cases in Uzbekistan Surpasses 790 - Health Ministry

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) A total of 102 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Uzbekistan over the preceding 24 hours as the overall number of positive tests confirmed in the country surpasses 790, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

"As of 10:00 [05:00 GMT] on April 12, 2020, the number of cases of the coronavirus disease is 796," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

On Saturday evening, medical authorities in Uzbekistan confirmed the death of one more person who had tested positive for the disease, raising the COVID-19 death toll in the country to four.

The individual, a 59-year-old woman, had recently traveled to Saudi Arabia on pilgrimage.

Uzbekistan confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 15, identified as a woman who had recently returned from France.

Lockdown measures have been in force in the country since April 1. Citizens over 65 years of age are forbidden to leave their homes, and almost 90,000 people are in state-ordered quarantine.

The Uzbek government has banned all international travel until April 30, and inter-regional passenger travel has also been suspended.

