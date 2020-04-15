Total Number of COVID-19 Cases in Uzbekistan Surpasses 1,100 - Health Ministry

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) A total of 167 new cases of COVID-19 ” a record high daily increase ” have been reported in Uzbekistan over the preceding 24 hours as the overall number of positive tests confirmed in the country reaches 1,165, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"As of April 14, 2020, 23:00 [local time, 18:00 GMT], the number of cases of the coronavirus infection is 1,165 in Uzbekistan," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

According to the health authorities, the death toll stands at four, while 99 patients have recovered.

In a bid to curb the pandemic, lockdown measures have been in force in the country since April 1. Citizens over 65 years of age are forbidden to leave their homes, and almost 90,000 people are in state-ordered quarantine.

The Uzbek government has banned all international travel until April 30, and inter-regional passenger travel has also been suspended.